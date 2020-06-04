Mastercard Inc-A Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (MA)

Today, shares of Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $246.40 on a volume of 1.7 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Mastercard Inc-A has traded in a range of $199.99 to $347.25 and is now at $255.43, 28% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% lower and 2.76% lower over the past week, respectively.

