Masimo Corp Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (MASI)

Today, shares of Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $178.65 on a volume of 157K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Masimo Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $187.68 and a 52-week low of $118.64 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $176.91 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Masimo Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Masimo Corp in search of a potential trend change.