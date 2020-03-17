Masco Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) traded today at a new 52-week low of $34.14. Approximately 620,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.6 million shares.

Masco Corporation manufactures and sells home improvement and building products. The Company's products include faucets, kitchen and bath cabinets, architectural coatings, and builders hardware products. Masco sells its products through mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, and other wholesale and retail outlets to consumers and contractors.

Masco Corp has overhead space with shares priced $34.46, or 25.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $46.35. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $43.08 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $45.92.

Over the past year, Masco Corphas traded in a range of $34.14 to $50.06 and are now at $34.46. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

