Marsh & Mclennan Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $84.62. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 104,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Marsh & Mclennan share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $84.62 and a high of $119.88 and are now at $84.90. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Marsh & Mclennan has overhead space with shares priced $84.90, or 7.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $91.27. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $104.09 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $111.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services firm providing advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. Marsh & McLennan offers analysis, advice, and transactional capabilities to clients worldwide.

