Marriott Intl-A: The Losing Streak Continues (MAR)

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $60.10. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.6 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.7 million shares.

Over the past year, Marriott Intl-Ahas traded in a range of $60.10 to $153.39 and are now at $61.27. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 2.91% lower over the past week, respectively.

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) has potential upside of 140.7% based on a current price of $61.27 and analysts' consensus price target of $147.50. Marriott Intl-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $133.24 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $133.45.

Marriott International Inc. of Maryland is a worldwide operator and franchisor of hotels. The Company franchises lodging facilities and vacation timesharing resorts under various brand names. Marriott also provides services to home and condominium owner associations for projects associated with several of its brands.

