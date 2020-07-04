Marriott Intl-A Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (MAR)

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $73.71 on a volume of 1.2 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Marriott Intl-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $153.39 and a 52-week low of $46.56 and are now trading 70% above that low price at $79.22 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

