Marathon Petrole: The Losing Streak Continues (MPC)

Shares of Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) traded today at $18.46, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.7 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 8.7 million shares.

Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) has potential upside of 370.4% based on a current price of $18.98 and analysts' consensus price target of $89.28. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $51.51 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $55.29.

Over the past year, Marathon Petrolehas traded in a range of $18.46 to $69.65 and are now at $18.98. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation operates as a crude oil refining company. The Company refines, supplies, markets, and transports petroleum products. Marathon Petroleum serves customers in the United States.

