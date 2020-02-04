Marathon Petrole Crosses Above its 10-day MA (MPC)

Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $21.28 on a volume of 1.3 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Marathon Petrole have traded between a low of $15.26 and a high of $69.65 and are now at $21.99, which is 44% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Marathon Petrole. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Marathon Petrole in search of a potential trend change.