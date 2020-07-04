Manhattan Assoc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (MANH)

Today, shares of Manhattan Assoc (NASDAQ:MANH) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $50.35 on a volume of 115K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Manhattan Assoc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.20 and a high of $90.46 and are now at $52.75, 50% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

