Mallinckrodt: The Losing Streak Continues (MNK)

Shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) traded today at $1.10, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 838,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 7.5 million shares.

Mallinckrodt PLC develops, manufactures, and markets specialty pharmaceutical products and diagnostic imaging agents. The Company specializes in the manufacturing of pain management medications. Mallinckrodt offers its products to major wholesalers and retail drug store chains worldwide.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) has potential upside of 754.7% based on a current price of $1.17 and analysts' consensus price target of $10.00. Mallinckrodt shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $4.19 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $4.70.

Mallinckrodt share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.12 and the current low of $1.10 and are currently at $1.17 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.38% lower and 2.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

