Macquarie Infras: The Losing Streak Continues (MIC)

Macquarie Infras (NYSE:MIC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $26.85. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 257,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 772,000 shares.

Macquarie Infras has overhead space with shares priced $27.83, or 37.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $44.25. Macquarie Infras shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $41.07 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $43.12.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) owns, operates, and invests in a portfolio of infrastructure businesses. The Company's businesses consist of bulk liquid terminals, airport services, gas processing and distribution, and a portfolio of contracted power and energy investments. MIC serves customers worldwide.

Macquarie Infras share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.93 and the current low of $26.85 and are currently at $27.83 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Macquarie Infras and will alert subscribers who have MIC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.