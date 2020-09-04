Macquarie Infras Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (MIC)

Macquarie Infras (NYSE:MIC) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $22.56 on a volume of 152K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Macquarie Infras has traded in a range of $12.50 to $45.93 and is now at $23.81, 90% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

