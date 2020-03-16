Macerich Co: The Losing Streak Continues (MAC)

Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) traded today at $8.50, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 438,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4 million shares.

There is potential upside of 652.0% for shares of Macerich Co based on a current price of $8.50 and an average consensus analyst price target of $63.92. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $22.92 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $28.45.

The Macerich Company is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Macerich Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $8.50 and a high of $44.73 and are now at $8.50. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.09% lower and 4.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

