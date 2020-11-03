Macerich Co: The Losing Streak Continues (MAC)

Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) traded today at $15.93, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 778,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.6 million shares.

The Macerich Company is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Potential upside of 295.3% exists for Macerich Co, based on a current level of $16.17 and analysts' average consensus price target of $63.92. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $23.67 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $28.82.

Over the past year, Macerich Cohas traded in a range of $15.93 to $44.73 and are now at $16.17. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

