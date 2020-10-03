Lyondellbasell-A: New 52-Week Low Set Today (LYB)

Shares of Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $61.30. Approximately 95,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

Lyondellbasell-A has overhead space with shares priced $61.36, or 47.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $117.65. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $83.86 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $85.28.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. manufactures plastic, chemical, and fuel products. The Company offers products for the manufacturing of personal care products, fresh food packaging, lightweight plastics, construction materials, automotive components, durable textiles, medical applications, and biofuels. LyondellBasell Industries markets its products worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Lyondellbasell-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $61.30 and a high of $98.91 and are now at $61.36. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lyondellbasell-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lyondellbasell-A in search of a potential trend change.