Louisiana-Pacifi: New 52-Week Low Set Today (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacifi (NYSE:LPX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $17.56. So far today approximately 130,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation manufactures building materials and engineered wood products in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Brazil. The Company's products are used by homebuilders and light commercial builders. Louisiana Pacific products include oriented strand board sheathing, flooring, radiant barrier panels, siding and trim, i-joists, and laminated veneer lumber.

Potential upside of 79.9% exists for Louisiana-Pacifi, based on a current level of $17.83 and analysts' average consensus price target of $32.09. Louisiana-Pacifi shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $27.14 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $30.33.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Louisiana-Pacifi have traded between the current low of $17.56 and a high of $34.35 and are now at $17.83. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

