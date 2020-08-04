Louisiana-Pacifi Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (LPX)

Today, shares of Louisiana-Pacifi (NYSE:LPX) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $16.32 on a volume of 166K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Louisiana-Pacifi has traded in a range of $12.97 to $34.35 and is now at $16.05, 24% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

