Loews Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (L)

Shares of Loews Corp (NYSE:L) traded today at $32.25, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 276,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.3 million shares.

Loews Corporation is a diversified holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in a variety of businesses including commercial property-casualty insurance, offshore drilling, natural gas exploration and production, operation of natural gas pipeline systems, and the operation of hotels and resorts.

Over the past year, Loews Corphas traded in a range of $32.25 to $56.88 and are now at $32.99. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 2.02% lower over the past week, respectively.

Loews Corp has overhead space with shares priced $32.99, or 35.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $51.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $49.90 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $51.02.

