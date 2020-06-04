Loews Corp Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (L)

Loews Corp (NYSE:L) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $34.01 on a volume of 179K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Loews Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.52 and a high of $56.88 and are now at $35.45, 24% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Loews Corp on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $51.31. Since that call, shares of Loews Corp have fallen 36.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.