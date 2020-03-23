Lockheed Martin: New 52-Week Low Set Today (LMT)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $280.97. So far today approximately 217,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.8 million shares.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security company that primarily researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates advanced technology products and services. The Company businesses span space, telecommunications, electronics, information and services, aeronautics, energy, and systems integration. Lockheed Martin operates worldwide.

There is potential upside of 31.7% for shares of Lockheed Martin based on a current price of $282.66 and an average consensus analyst price target of $372.18. Lockheed Martin shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $383.90 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $401.39.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lockheed Martin have traded between the current low of $280.97 and a high of $442.53 and are now at $282.66. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

