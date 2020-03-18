Live Nation Ente: The Losing Streak Continues (LYV)

Live Nation Ente (NYSE:LYV) traded today at a new 52-week low of $29.82. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.5 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.3 million shares.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. produces live concerts and sells tickets to those events over the Internet. The Company also offers ticketing services for leading arenas, stadiums, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums and theaters.

There is potential upside of 65.1% for shares of Live Nation Ente based on a current price of $29.98 and an average consensus analyst price target of $49.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $65.74 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $67.57.

Live Nation Ente share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $76.60 and the current low of $29.82 and are currently at $29.98 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% lower and 3.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

