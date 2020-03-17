Lincoln Natl Crp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $19.31. So far today approximately 504,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

Over the past year, Lincoln Natl Crphas traded in a range of $19.31 to $67.52 and are now at $19.47. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Lincoln National Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Radnor, PA, marketed as Lincoln Financial Group. The Company offers diverse solutions including annuities, life, group life, disability and dental insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans, savings plans, and comprehensive financial planning and advisory services.

Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC) has potential upside of 330.7% based on a current price of $19.47 and analysts' consensus price target of $83.86. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $52.69 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $58.05.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lincoln Natl Crp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $56.36. Since that call, shares of Lincoln Natl Crp have fallen 61.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.