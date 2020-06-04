Lennar Corp-A Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (LEN)

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $37.84 on a volume of 630K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Lennar Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.42 and a high of $71.38 and are now at $38.18, 50% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lennar Corp-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lennar Corp-A in search of a potential trend change.