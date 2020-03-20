Lendingclub Corp Crosses Above its 10-day MA (LC)

Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $9.07 on a volume of 190K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Lendingclub Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.55 and a high of $16.50 and are now at $9.45, 1,618% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lendingclub Corp and will alert subscribers who have LC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.