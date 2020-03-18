Leggett & Platt: New 52-Week Low Set Today (LEG)

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $25.46. So far today approximately 109,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Over the past year, Leggett & Platthas traded in a range of $25.46 to $55.35 and are now at $26.03. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% lower and 2.76% lower over the past week, respectively.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated manufactures a wide range of engineered products. The Company's products include components for bedding, furniture, and other residential furnishings, as well as office and institutional furnishings components, retail store fixtures, and displays, specialty wire products, and automotive seating suspension and lumbar systems.

There is potential upside of 102.5% for shares of Leggett & Platt based on a current price of $26.03 and an average consensus analyst price target of $52.71. Leggett & Platt shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $43.58 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $44.32.

