Leggett & Platt: New 52-Week Low Set Today (LEG)

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.12. Approximately 59,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

There is potential upside of 77.8% for shares of Leggett & Platt based on a current price of $29.65 and an average consensus analyst price target of $52.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $43.66 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $45.21.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated manufactures a wide range of engineered products. The Company's products include components for bedding, furniture, and other residential furnishings, as well as office and institutional furnishings components, retail store fixtures, and displays, specialty wire products, and automotive seating suspension and lumbar systems.

Leggett & Platt share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $55.35 and the current low of $29.12 and are currently at $29.65 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 3.73% lower over the past week, respectively.

