Lazard Ltd-Cl A Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (LAZ)

Today, shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:LAZ) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $23.72 on a volume of 151K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Lazard Ltd-Cl A has traded in a range of $20.94 to $44.95 and is now at $25.30, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $39.94. Since that call, shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A have fallen 41.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.