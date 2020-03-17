Las Vegas Sands Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) traded today at $37.22, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 2.1 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.9 million shares.

Las Vegas Sands Corp owns and operates casino resorts and convention centers. The Company operates in the United States, Macau and Singapore. Las Vegas Sand offers a wide range of gaming activities and entertainment as well as overnight accommodations, while its expo centers host a wide range of entertainment shows, expositions, and other activities.

In the past 52 weeks, Las Vegas Sands share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $37.22 and a high of $74.29 and are now at $36.51. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has potential upside of 127.9% based on a current price of $36.51 and analysts' consensus price target of $83.21. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $61.06 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $64.25.

