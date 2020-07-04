Lamar Advertis-A Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (LAMR)

Today, shares of Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $46.57 on a volume of 156K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Lamar Advertis-A has traded in a range of $30.89 to $96.82 and is now at $47.66, 54% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

