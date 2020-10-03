Lam Research Crosses Below its 10-day MA (LRCX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $293.77 on a volume of 182K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lam Research have traded between a low of $169.52 and a high of $344.32 and are now at $275.97, which is 63% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

