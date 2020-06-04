Lam Research Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (LRCX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $236.34 on a volume of 497K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Lam Research share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $344.32 and a 52-week low of $171.04 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $240.34 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.53% higher and 2.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

