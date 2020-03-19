Laboratory Cp: The Losing Streak Continues (LH)

Shares of Laboratory Cp (NYSE:LH) traded today at $98.02, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 77,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1 million shares.

There is potential upside of 97.1% for shares of Laboratory Cp based on a current price of $98.88 and an average consensus analyst price target of $194.94. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $170.58 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $175.88.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Laboratory Cp have traded between the current low of $98.02 and a high of $196.36 and are now at $98.88. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a clinical laboratory company that offers clinical laboratory tests used by the medical profession in routine testing, patient diagnosis, and in the monitoring and treatment of disease. The Company develops specialty testing operations, such as oncology testing, HIV genotyping, and phenotyping, diagnostic genetics, and clinical trials.

