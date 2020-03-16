L Brands Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) traded today at a new 52-week low of $13.30. Approximately 166,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 9.6 million shares.

L Brands, Inc. sells women's apparel and beauty products. The Company offers various products including women's apparel, women's lingerie, beauty and personal care products, home fragrances, and other related products and accessories. L Brands serves customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom through specialty retail stores, websites, and catalogues.

L Brands Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.02 and the current low of $13.30 and are currently at $13.30 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

L Brands Inc has overhead space with shares priced $13.30, or 66.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $39.77. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $20.67 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $21.59.

