Kroger Co Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (KR)

Today, shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $31.91 on a volume of 1.2 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Kroger Co has traded in a range of $20.70 to $36.84 and is now at $32.12, 55% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

