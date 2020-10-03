Kraft Heinz Co/T Crosses Below its 10-day MA (KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $25.69 on a volume of 782K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Kraft Heinz Co/T share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.78 and a 52-week low of $23.82 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $24.76 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 1.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T on February 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $28.30. Since that call, shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T have fallen 15.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.