Kraft Heinz Co/T Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (KHC)

Today, shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $23.70 on a volume of 483K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Kraft Heinz Co/T share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.78 and a 52-week low of $19.99 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $22.74 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

