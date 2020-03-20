Knight Transport Crosses Below its 10-day MA (KNX)

Today, shares of Knight Transport (NYSE:KNX) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $31.26 on a volume of 468K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Knight Transport share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.46 and a 52-week low of $27.03 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $30.81 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% higher and 1.2% lower over the past week, respectively.

