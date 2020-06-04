Kla-Tencor Corp Crosses Above its 10-day MA (KLAC)

Today, shares of Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $139.26 on a volume of 180K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Kla-Tencor Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $184.50 and a 52-week low of $101.34 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $141.54 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kla-Tencor Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kla-Tencor Corp in search of a potential trend change.