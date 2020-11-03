Kirby Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) traded today at $46.08, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 293,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 631,000 shares.

Kirby Corporation operates a fleet of inland tank barges. The Company transports industrial chemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products, and agricultural chemicals. Kirby also overhauls and services diesel engines employed in marine, power generation, and rail applications.

In the past 52 weeks, Kirby Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $46.08 and a high of $92.30 and are now at $47.03. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) has potential upside of 86.7% based on a current price of $47.03 and analysts' consensus price target of $87.80. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $77.54 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $79.07.

