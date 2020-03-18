Kimco Realty: New 52-Week Low Set Today (KIM)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $9.70. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 571,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.8 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Kimco Realty share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $9.70 and a high of $21.86 and are now at $10.04. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Potential upside of 63.9% exists for Kimco Realty, based on a current level of $10.04 and analysts' average consensus price target of $16.45. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.44 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.45.

Kimco Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates open-air shopping centers with multiple locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Kimco Realty owns properties which are usually anchored by a supermarket and big box store that sells day-to-day necessities.

