Kimco Realty: New 52-Week Low Set Today (KIM)
Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $9.70. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 571,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.8 million shares.
In the past 52 weeks, Kimco Realty share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $9.70 and a high of $21.86 and are now at $10.04. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.
Potential upside of 63.9% exists for Kimco Realty, based on a current level of $10.04 and analysts' average consensus price target of $16.45. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.44 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.45.
Kimco Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates open-air shopping centers with multiple locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Kimco Realty owns properties which are usually anchored by a supermarket and big box store that sells day-to-day necessities.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kimco Realty and will alert subscribers who have KIM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: 52 week high/lows kimco realty
Ticker(s): KIM