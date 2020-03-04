Keysight Tec Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (KEYS)

Keysight Tec (NYSE:KEYS) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $82.56 on a volume of 121K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Keysight Tec share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.00 and a 52-week low of $71.03 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $83.75 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Keysight Tec on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $101.47. Since that call, shares of Keysight Tec have fallen 17.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.