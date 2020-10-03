Keysight Tec Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (KEYS)

Today, shares of Keysight Tec (NYSE:KEYS) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $95.01 on a volume of 203K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Keysight Tec has traded in a range of $71.03 to $110.00 and is now at $91.65, 29% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

