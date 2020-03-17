Keycorp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (KEY)

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $9.38. So far today approximately 2.4 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 12.1 million shares.

KeyCorp is a financial services holding company. The Company provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Over the past year, Keycorphas traded in a range of $9.38 to $20.52 and are now at $9.62. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.4% lower and 2.79% lower over the past week, respectively.

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) has potential upside of 140.5% based on a current price of $9.62 and analysts' consensus price target of $23.14. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $17.97 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $18.06.

