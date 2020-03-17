Kellogg Co Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (K)

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $62.54 on a volume of 699K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Kellogg Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $51.34 and a high of $71.05 and are now at $63.15, 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 0.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kellogg Co and will alert subscribers who have K in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.