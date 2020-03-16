Kar Auction Serv: The Losing Streak Continues (KAR)

Kar Auction Serv (NYSE:KAR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $15.69. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 50,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.6 million shares.

Over the past year, Kar Auction Servhas traded in a range of $15.69 to $63.17 and are now at $15.76. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 3.29% lower and 1.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. provides wholesale vehicle auction services in North America. The Company facilitates a marketplace providing auction services for sellers and offers used and salvage vehicles through physical auction locations and multiple proprietary Internet websites.

Kar Auction Serv has overhead space with shares priced $15.76, or 74.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $61.05. Kar Auction Serv shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $21.14 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $27.70.

