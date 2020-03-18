Kar Auction Serv Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Kar Auction Serv (NYSE:KAR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $15.48. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 122,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.7 million shares.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. provides wholesale vehicle auction services in North America. The Company facilitates a marketplace providing auction services for sellers and offers used and salvage vehicles through physical auction locations and multiple proprietary Internet websites.

Kar Auction Serv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.17 and the current low of $15.48 and are currently at $15.83 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.11% lower and 1.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

Kar Auction Serv has overhead space with shares priced $15.83, or 74.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $61.05. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.92 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $27.30.

