Kar Auction Serv Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (KAR)

Kar Auction Serv (NYSE:KAR) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $11.44 on a volume of 223K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Kar Auction Serv has traded in a range of $9.41 to $63.17 and is now at $12.05, 28% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 4.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kar Auction Serv on June 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.26. Since that call, shares of Kar Auction Serv have fallen 55.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.