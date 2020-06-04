Kansas City Sout Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (KSU)

Today, shares of Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $126.69 on a volume of 174K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Kansas City Sout share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $178.59 and a 52-week low of $92.86 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $131.71 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

