Jpmorgan Chase: The Losing Streak Continues (JPM)

Shares of Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $80.07. So far today approximately 1.2 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 20.7 million shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. provides global financial services and retail banking. The Company provides services such as investment banking, treasury and securities services, asset management, private banking, card member services, commercial banking, and home finance. JP Morgan Chase serves business enterprises, institutions, and individuals.

Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has potential upside of 51.5% based on a current price of $80.21 and analysts' consensus price target of $121.48. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $121.27 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $126.17.

Jpmorgan Chase share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $140.76 and the current low of $80.07 and are currently at $80.21 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

