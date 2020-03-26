Jpmorgan Chase Crosses Above its 10-day MA (JPM)

Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $88.37 on a volume of 6.4 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Jpmorgan Chase share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $140.76 and a 52-week low of $76.91 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $91.73 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Jpmorgan Chase on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $128.91. Since that call, shares of Jpmorgan Chase have fallen 28.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.